Greek prime minister seeks improved relations with Turkey but says Ankara needs to drop aggression

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says his country wants to take full advantage of a developing positive climate with neighboring Turkey in order to improve bilateral relations despite a string of decades-old disputes. But Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said Monday that doesn’t mean Turkey has “substantially changed” its stance on key differences between the two countries and needs to “decisively abandon its aggressive and unlawful conduct” against Greece’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Turkey and Greece remain at odds over maritime boundaries in the eastern Mediterranean, a dispute that affects illegal migration into the European Union, mineral rights, and the projection of military power.

