Police search for driver who intentionally hit 6 migrant workers; injuries aren’t life-threatening

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina say six migrant workers were intentionally hit by an SUV in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina. Lincolnton Police say the workers were hit Sunday afternoon at a Walmart in Lincolnton in what appears to have been an intentional assault with a vehicle, but the motives of the driver are still under investigation. The workers were taken to a hospital with various injuries, but police say none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening. Police are asking the public for help identifying the driver and the vehicle, described as an older model black sport utility vehicle with a luggage rack.

