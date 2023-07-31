Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Wisconsin to tout broadband and raise money

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris plans to visit southeast Wisconsin this week. She will making a stop in Pleasant Prairie on Thursday to tout broadband and affordable connectivity before going to Milwaukee for a pair of campaign receptions. The White House announced the planned stops on Sunday. There were no immediate details about the campaign events. Harris will be joined by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo for the stop in Pleasant Prairie, near the Illinois border. The visit comes a little over a month after President Joe Biden’s administration announced that Wisconsin will receive more than $1 billion in federal money to expand high-speed internet access.

