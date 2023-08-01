1 dies, 8 others seriously hurt in tour bus rollover at Grand Canyon West

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died in a tour bus rollover involving over 50 people in northern Arizona near the Grand Canyon West Skywalk. Tribal police on the Hualapai Indian Reservation say the bus rolled over just before 10 a.m. Tuesday at Grand Canyon West, which is tribal-run with no operational ties to Grand Canyon National Park. Tribal police say eight others were flown to hospitals. An undisclosed number of others with less critical injuries were driven for treatment. Tribal police have not released the name of the confirmed fatality. Grand Canyon West is in northern Mohave County at the West Rim of the Grand Canyon.

