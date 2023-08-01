29 inches of rain from Saturday to Wednesday was Beijing’s heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years

ZHUZHOU, Hebei (AP) — China’s capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days. The Beijing Meteorological Bureau said the city recorded 29.3 inches of rain between Saturday and Wednesday morning. Chinese authorities on Tuesday said the torrential rains around Beijing had destroyed roads, knocked out power and caused at least 20 deaths and left 27 people missing. Thousands were evacuated to shelters in schools and other public buildings in suburban Beijing and in nearby cities. Among the hardest hit areas is Zhuozhou, a small city that borders Beijing’s southwest. It’s unknown how many people are trapped in flood-stricken areas in the city and surrounding villages.

By ANDY WONG and HUIZHONG WU Associated Press

