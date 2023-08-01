3 US Marines died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a car. Vehicle experts explain how that can happen

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The deaths of three U.S. Marines who suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in a parked car at a North Carolina gas station have raised questions about how the situation could happen outdoors. Deputies from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office had found the men unresponsive in a sedan in Hampstead. A sheriff’s office spokesman said it seems accidental. Most carbon monoxide deaths occur inside a closed garage or in the home. But automotive experts say certain vehicle malfunctions can cause casualties outdoors. However, they say passengers would smell chemicals or hear the engine making loud noises if there was a dangerous leak.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.