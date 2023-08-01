Aaron Hernandez’s brother threatened to kill wife while struggling with mental health, police say

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — New details have emerged in the alleged threat cases in Connecticut against Dennis Hernandez, the troubled brother of the late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Testimony in court Tuesday claimed Hernandez threatened to kill his estranged wife and her divorce lawyer while struggling with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Hernandez is charged with making numerous threats, including allegations he may have been planning shootings at the University of Connecticut and Brown University in Rhode Island. He played for UConn’s football team in the mid-2000s and later was a football coach at Brown. A judge on Tuesday barred Hernandez from having any contact with his wife and from having any guns.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.