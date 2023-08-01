Appeals court casts doubt on Biden administration rule to curb use of handgun stabilizing braces

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court says a Biden administration rule aimed at curbing the use of stabilizing braces on handguns is unlikely to survive a legal challenge. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel extended an injunction Tuesday allowing a gun dealer and others challenging the rule to continue selling, buying and owning the devices. Stabilizing braces attach to the back of a handgun, lengthening it while strapping to the arm. Advocates say the attachments make handguns more accurate and safer. Gun safety groups say they can be used to lengthen a concealable handgun and make it more lethal.

