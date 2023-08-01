Bill apparently aimed at halting criticism of Pakistani intelligence figures expected to become law
By MUNIR AHMED
Associated Press
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s lower house has passed a bill that recommends a three-year prison term for anyone found guilty of disclosing the identity of an intelligence official, a move apparently aimed at stifling criticism of military-backed spy chiefs and agents. The legislation comes amid growing criticism of military and intelligence officers by former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his deputies. It is expected to pass the Senate this week and then go to President Arif Alvi for signing into law, a formality. Khan was the first politician to publicly disclose the names of some of Pakistan’s senior intelligence officers, saying they were conspiring against him.