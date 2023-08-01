Bond is denied for South Carolina woman accused of killing newlywed bride in drunken crash

The South Carolina woman accused of killing a newlywed bride when she drunkenly slammed her car into a golf cart is not getting released from jail before her trial. A judge denied bond on Tuesday for Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25. Officials say she drove over twice the speed limit into a low-speed vehicle escorting Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson away from their wedding reception. A toxicology report recorded her blood alcohol content over three times the legal level. A trial is scheduled next March for charges of reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death or great bodily injury. The judge says “this is certainly a very tragic situation for all concerned.”

By JAMES POLLARD Associated Press/Report for America

