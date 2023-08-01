CEO Brendan Quirk narrows the focus of USA Cycling with an eye on worlds and the Olympics
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
It would be an understatement to say that Brendan Quirk took over a USA Cycling organization in turmoil in December 2021. The national governing body had churned through CEOs, each with their own ideas, every year or two for nearly a decade. But the astute businessman and competitive cyclist has quickly sharpened the focus of USA Cycling, and the fruits of that labor could be seen at the upcoming world championships, next year’s Paris Olympics and eventually the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. Quirk believes the success of elite riders at such marquee events will foster the sport at all levels, from the recreational rider to grassroots racing.