Grand jury indicts man accused of shooting and killing 1 and injuring 4 at Atlanta medical practice
ATLANTA (AP) — A man accused of shooting and killing one woman and injuring four others at an Atlanta medical practice has been indicted on charges including murder. A Fulton County grand jury indicted Deion Patterson on Thursday in the May 3 shooting. A 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Patterson is charged with murder and felony murder in her death. He is also charged with four counts of attempted murder, one count each in the shootings of the other four women. The Georgia Public Defender Council is representing Patterson. A spokesperson says he is a “veteran with a history of mental health issues” and is “innocent until proven otherwise.”