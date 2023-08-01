Helicopter crashes near South Carolina airport, leaving pilot with non-life-threatening injuries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A helicopter belonging to a county sheriff’s office crashed near the Charleston International Airport in South Carolina on Tuesday. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office announced the crash in a post on social media. Authorities said the pilot was the only person aboard and suffered “non-life-threatening injuries.” Charleston County Aviation Authority Executive Director Elliott Summey told WCIV-TV the pilot anticipated the crash and maneuvered the aircraft to the middle of an airfield before the helicopter went down. Authorities say the crash prompted the airport to temporarily suspend commercial flights, but no other details were immediately disclosed.

