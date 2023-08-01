Here’s a look at some of Louisiana’s new 2023 laws

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A slew of new Louisiana laws, recently passed by the Republican-dominated Legislature and signed by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards have gone into effect. Among the new laws in effect Tuesday are those that increase punishments for fentanyl-related crimes, require every public school classroom to display the phrase “In God We Trust,” and an addition to the state’s age verification law to access pornography websites. Here’s a closer look at some of Louisiana’s new laws.

