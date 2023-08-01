How the Trump fake electors scheme became a ‘corrupt plan,’ according to the indictment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The role that fake slates of electors played in Donald Trump’s desperate effort to cling to power after his defeat in the 2020 election is at the center of a four-count indictment against the former president. The indictment detailed Tuesday that when Trump could not persuade state officials to illegally swing the election in his favor, he and his allies began recruiting a slate of fake electors in seven battleground states to sign certificates falsely stating that he, not Democrat Joe Biden, had won their states. Those certificates were ultimately ignored by lawmakers. But prosecutors say it was all part of “a corrupt plan” by Trump and his allies to subvert the results of the election.

