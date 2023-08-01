Indiana abortion clinics stop providing abortions ahead of near-total abortion ban taking effect
By RICK CALLAHAN
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s six abortion clinics have stopped providing abortions ahead of the state’s near-total abortion ban officially taking effect and as a petition is pending before the state’s high court asking it to keep the ban on hold while legal action continues. A Planned Parenthood official says its four Indiana abortion clinics stopped performing abortions Monday. Indiana’s two other abortion clinics have also stopped abortion services, with one calling it “a dark day for Indiana.” Indiana’s Republican-backed ban will end most abortions in the state, even in the earliest stages of a pregnancy.