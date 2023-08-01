Indonesia buys 12 drones worth $300 million from Turkey

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The Indonesian government bought 12 drones worth $300 million from Turkish Aerospace as part of efforts to strengthen archipelagic country’s defense system. That’s according to a written statement from the Indonesian Defense Ministry on Wednesday. It said Indonesia is trying to increase the variety, quantity and quality of its military defense equipment with the contract signed Feb. 3 with Turkish Aerospace, which is headquartered in the capital, Ankara. The 12 units are expected to be delivered before November 2025. Indonesia’s air force has aging defense equipment and has other purchases pending for fighter aircraft.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.