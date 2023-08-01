Iran will close government offices, banks and schools for 2 days over high temperatures

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state media says the country has decided to close all government offices, banks and schools on Wednesday and Thursday over high temperatures. The official IRNA news agency said the decision came after health ministry warned about a possible increase in heat exhaustion cases. Over the past days many cities and towns in Iran saw temperatures around 100 degrees Fahrenheit. The capital, Tehran, is experiencing 100.4 F temps Tuesday. The metrological office predicted that Tehran would see even hotter temperatures over the next three days. Ahvaz, the capital of an oil-rich province in the country’s southwest, hit 122 F on Tuesday.

