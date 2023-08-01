Iran’s Revolutionary Guard runs drill on disputed islands as US military presence in region grows

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has launched a surprise military drill on disputed islands in the Persian Gulf, just as the U.S. military increase its presence in the region over recent ship seizures by Tehran. The drill Wednesday focused primarily on Abu Musa Island, though the Guard also landed forces on the Greater Tunb Island as well. That’s according to Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency. Ships, drones and missile units took part in the drill. The drill comes as thousands of Marines and sailors on both the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan and the USS Carter Hall, a landing ship, are on their way to the Persian Gulf over Iran’s recent seizures.

By NASSER KARIMI and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

