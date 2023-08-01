Niger’s premier issues call from France for international help to roll back his country’s coup

PARIS (AP) — Niger’s prime minister, who has been stuck outside the country since last week’s coup, is appealing to the international community’s help in rolling back the military takeover, saying it was crucial for the defense of democracy in West Africa. Prime Minister Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou said in an interview with The Associated Press that Niger should be considered a linchpin for supporting democracy in West Africa and protecting countries to the south “against the spread of terrorism.” He spoke from France where he is now staying as he was unable to go back to Niger due to borders closing after the coup, which happened as he was travelling to Italy for international meetings.

