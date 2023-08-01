Norfolk Southern changes policy on overheated bearings, months after Ohio derailment

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A minor coal train derailment in Virginia in early July prompted Norfolk Southern to rethink the way it responds to problems with overheating bearings. But it’s not clear why the railroad didn’t make similar changes five months earlier after an overheating bearing caused the fiery Ohio derailment that prompted nationwide concerns about rail safety. The National Transportation Safety Board said the railroad changed its rules a day after the July 6 derailment to take a much more cautious approach after a hot bearing it found. A spokesman for the railroad said that change is part of Norfolk Southern’s effort to become “the gold standard for safety in the railroad industry” but he didn’t address why these changes weren’t made after the Ohio derailment in February.

