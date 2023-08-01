North Carolina hit-and-run that injured 6 migrant workers was accidental, police say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) — Police have determined that a car crash that injured a group of migrant workers in North Carolina was accidental, but the driver has been charged with a felony hit-and-run for fleeing the scene. New evidence presented Tuesday led police to change their original assessment that the crash was intentional. The driver turned himself in to the police a day after he allegedly drove his black SUV into the workers in a Walmart parking lot in Lincolnton. Six men were treated for injuries and have been released from the hospital. They had been waiting to board a bus that transports them to an orchard in Lawndale.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.