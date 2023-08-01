Politicians urge Taylor Swift to postpone LA concerts in solidarity with striking hotel workers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California’s lieutenant governor and other elected officials are urging Taylor Swift to postpone her Los Angeles concerts as a way to stand in solidarity with striking hotel workers. The politicians signed an open letter Tuesday telling Swift that her tour makes the region’s hotels a lot of money. Meanwhile, the letter says, many housekeepers and other hotel workers can’t afford to live close to their jobs and some sleep in their cars. Starting Thursday, Swift is scheduled to perform six sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles. Her representatives didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on the letter.

