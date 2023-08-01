Pope Francis will be in Portugal for 5 days. Here’s what he will visit
By BARRY HATTON
Associated Press
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Pope Francis is beginning a five-day trip to Portugal for World Youth Day. The international Catholic jamboree is expected to attract around 1 million people. Francis is in Portugal from Wednesday. The pontiff will visit the place from where 15th- and 16th-century Portuguese explorers set sail on world-changing voyages to Africa, Asia and South America. He will also be at a Lisbon church and monastery that are unique architectural gems. Francis will also venture outside the Portuguese capital. He will go to one of the world’s most popular Catholic shrines where the Virgin Mary is said to have appeared to three shepherd children. He leaves Portugal on Sunday.