Sao Paulo police kill 14 people in raid as they investigate the slaying of an elite officer

SAO PAULO (AP) — The death toll from a raid in Sao Paulo state has climbed to 14, as the law enforcement sought to strike at those who killed an elite squad officer last week, and raising questions about their use of lethal force. Sao Paulo Gov. Tarcisio de Freitas, who on Monday had said 10 people were killed, on Tuesday announced the increased tally. News website G1 said the revised figures make the raid the most deadly in Brazil’s most populous and wealthiest state since 2006.

