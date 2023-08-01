Son of Colombia’s president is charged with money laundering

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The son of Colombia’s president has been charged with money laundering and illicit enrichment. Prosecutors at a hearing Tuesday said he took tens of thousands of dollar from drug traffickers and used the money to buy luxurious homes and expensive cars. Nicolas Petro, 36, pleaded innocent to the charges, which have also raised questions about the financing of President Gustavo Petro’s 2022 presidential campaign. This has exposed the leftist leader to attacks from opposition parties which have become increasingly reluctant to cooperate with the president’s legislative agenda.

