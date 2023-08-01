Suspected militant attack in Yemen kills 5 troops loyal to secessionist group, spokesperson says
By AHMED AL-HAJ
Associated Press
SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A military spokesman says that a suspected militant attack in southern Yemen has killed at least five troops loyal to a secessionist group, in the latest such assault blamed on an affiliate of al-Qaida. The attack Tuesday took place in Wadi Omran in Abyan province and also wounded four troops from a force loyal to the secessionist Southern Transitional Council. The separatist council is backed by the United Arab Emirates and controls much of Yemen’s south. It is at odds with the internationally recognized government.