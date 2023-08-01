Sweden plans to step up border controls as security situation worsens during Quran burning crisis
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden plans to step up border controls and identity checks at crossing points as its security situation deteriorates during a Quran burning crisis that has shaken both Sweden and neighboring Denmark in recent weeks. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson says the measure is expected to be approved by his government on Thursday. He says it is intended to prevent “people with very weak connections to Sweden” to come to the country “to commit crimes or to act in conflict with Swedish security interests.” A recent string of public Quran desecrations in Sweden and Denmark conducted by a handful of anti-Islam activists have sparked angry demonstrations in Muslim countries.