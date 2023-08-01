Transgender former student sues Missouri school for making her use boys’ bathrooms

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (AP) — A transgender former student is suing a Missouri school district for forcing her to use the boys’ bathrooms or the high school’s only single-stall bathroom. The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri sued Platte County R-3 School District on behalf of the transgender female former student on Monday. The lawsuit says she received detention twice for using the girls’ restroom. The lawsuit says the school violated her rights by requiring her to use the bathroom that aligned with her sex assigned at birth. Superintendent Jay Harris says the district is still reviewing the lawsuit and is focused on providing a safe and caring environment for all students.

