Trump has now been indicted for a 3rd time. Here’s where all the investigations stand

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has now been indicted for the third time. The former president was charged Tuesday in Washington over his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election. Special counsel Jack Smith, who indicted Trump in the election case, has also charged Trump in federal court in Florida accusing him of the illegal retention of top secret documents. In New York, Trump faces criminal charges in a hush money case and a civil trial over his business practices. And in Georgia, a county district attorney is expected to announce charging decisions this month over efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

By The Associated Press

