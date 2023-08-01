UAW to show list of economic demands to automakers this week, will seek worker pay if plants close

DETROIT (AP) — The new president of the United Auto Workers says the union will present a long list to General Motors, Ford and Stellantis when it delivers economic demands to the companies this week. And the message from newly elected chief Shawn Fain is that the companies are making big profits and can afford to pay up. In a Facebook Live presentation Tuesday evening, Fain reiterated demands to end wage tiers among workers, and for double-digit pay raises and restoration of cost-of-living pay. The union also wants defined benefit pensions for all workers. Fain also says the UAW will ask that companies pay workers for doing community service or other work if their plants are closed, and he proposed a 32-hour work week.

