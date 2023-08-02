Amazon begins offering grocery delivery for customers who are not Prime members
By HALELUYA HADERO
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has begun offering its Fresh grocery delivery service to customers who aren’t Prime members. The company told customers in an email Wednesday that the initial rollout will only be available in a dozen cities, including Boston, Phoenix, Dallas and San Francisco. Previously, Amazon had only offered grocery deliveries for Prime members who pay $139 a year for faster shipping and other perks. Non-Prime members who’re interested in trying out the service will pay $13.95 for deliveries under $50. That’s $4 more than Prime members have to pay for the same order size. The company’s decision to expand deliveries comes as Amazon is aiming to gain market share in the grocery business.