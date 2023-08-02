Broadway star Phillipa Soo is working on picture book about her childhood stage fright

NEW YORK (AP) — Broadway star Phillipa Soo has not forgotten her childhood stage fright. The Grammy-winning actor and singer known for her roles in “Hamilton,” “Into the Woods” and other musicals is collaborating with her sister-in-law Maris Pasquale Doran and illustrator Qin Leng on a picture book about a girl more at ease singing to her stuffed animals than in front of a crowd. Random House Studio, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books, announced Wednesday that “Piper Chen Sings” will come out next April. Soo originated the role of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton, Alexander Hamilton’s wife, in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s celebrated play.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.