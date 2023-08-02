California voters may face dueling measures on 2024 ballot about oil wells near homes and schools

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Environmental advocates in California are launching a campaign to ask voters to ban new oil and gas wells near homes, schools and hospitals. The oil industry has already qualified for a referendum that could overturn a similar law. That means voters could see two competing measures about the policy on the November 2024 ballot. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the law last year. But it was put on hold for voters to decide whether to overturn it. Proponents of this new proposed measure still need to collect enough signatures for it to end up on the ballot.

By SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

