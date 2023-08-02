Driver accused of gross negligence in crash that killed actor Treat Williams

DORSET, Vt. (AP) — Officials say a Vermont driver accused of causing a crash that killed actor Treat Williams has been cited for grossly negligent operation causing death. Vermont State Police said Tuesday that an investigation of the June 12 crash in Dorset concluded the vehicle pulled in front of Williams. The actor was on a motorcycle and unable to avoid a collision. The driver who was cited is 35-year-old Ryan Koss, of Dorset. He was processed Tuesday evening and released ahead of a September arraignment. A court official couldn’t say whether Koss had a lawyer. Koss didn’t immediately return an email message seeking comment.

