Former Maryland college town mayor pleads guilty to child sex abuse material charges

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (AP) — The former mayor of a Maryland college town has pleaded guilty to more than 100 counts connected to the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material. Patrick Wojahn had been the mayor of College Park until March, when he was arrested. The city is home to the state’s flagship University of Maryland campus. Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy’s office said the plea deal reached Wednesday calls for Wojahn to serve a 30-year prison sentence. He will be formally sentenced in November. Wojahn had served as mayor since 2015 before his resignation and arrest.

