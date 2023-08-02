Grand Canyon West in northern Arizona reopens attractions a day after fatal tour bus rollover

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. (AP) — Grand Canyon West and its Skywalk attraction are back in business, a day after a person was killed and eight others were hospitalized from a tour bus rollover in Arizona. Hualapai tribal officials say a private tour operator and a visitor’s personal vehicle collided Tuesday near the Grand Canyon West parking lot. A spokesman for the tribe says a woman died. Meanwhile, eight of the 57 people aboard the bus were flown to a Las Vegas hospital and were reported in fair condition Tuesday night. Grand Canyon West is at the West Rim of the canyon in northern Arizona and is run by the Hualapai tribe.

