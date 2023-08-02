Hawaii man dies after being mauled by 4 large dogs, police investigate owners under negligence law

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A man believed to be in his 70s has died after being mauled by four large dogs on Hawaii’s Big Island. Police say the man died while being transported to the Kona hospital after Tuesday’s attack. A witness saw the attack and chased off the dogs before calling authorities. The dog owners were not home during the attack, but have been contacted by police. They have surrendered the dogs and a litter of 10 pups. Police say they are investigating it as negligent failure to control a dangerous dog case. Failure to take reasonable measures to prevent an unprovoked dog attack resulting in serious injury or death is a felony under county law.

