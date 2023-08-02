How much time do you need for an international layover?

Two to three hours is generally the minimum recommended time for an international layover, but in some cases that might not even be sufficient. Account for time to clear customs and go through security again, and you might also need to retrieve and recheck luggage. To better guarantee a seamless international connection, it’s best practice to have both flights booked on the same itinerary rather than booking separate flights. Even if booking separate flights is the cheaper option, it carries risk — especially if your first flight is delayed, resulting in you missing the second flight.

