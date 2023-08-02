Skip to Content
Hundreds of police, soldiers raid illegal logging camps on southern edge of Mexico City

Published 3:03 PM

By EDUARDO VERDUGO
Associated Press

HUITZILAC, Mexico (AP) — Hundreds of police and soldiers have raided illegal logging camps on the southern edge of Mexico City and seized four illegal sawmills. Prosecutors in the neighboring state of Morelos said the raid involved at least 300 officers of the state police, the National Guard and the army. Prosecutors said Wednesday the raid targeted logging and sawmills in the pine forests of the township of Huitzilac. Huitzilac is a largely lawless community located in the mountains that separate Mexico City and Cuernavaca, where kidnap gangs, loggers and other criminals have taken up residence in the past.

Associated Press

