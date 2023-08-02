Hurricane Dora intenstifies far from Mexico’s Pacific coast, poses no threat to land, officials say

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says that Dora has become a Category 3 hurricane far off Mexico’s western Pacific Coast — but will not pose a threat to land. Forecasters say Dora is moving generally westward and is located 700 miles (1,130 kilometers) southwest of the tip of the Baja, California. The hurricane had winds of 125 miles per hour (205 kph) and was moving west at 16 mph (26 kph).

