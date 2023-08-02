Investigators say weather worsened quickly before plane crash that killed 6 in Southern California

Investigators say the weather was quickly getting worse when a plane crashed last month near Murrieta, California, killing all six people on board. The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report Wednesday on the crash that provides new details and adds to questions about whether the pilots could see the runway. The NTSB says the Cessna 550 business jet hit the ground 800 feet short of the runway at French Valley Airport. The plane was making its second attempt to land. Aviation safety expert John Cox says the pilots should have tried to land at a different airport.

