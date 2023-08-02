Skip to Content
AP National News

IRS aims to go paperless by 2025 as part of its campaign to conquer mountains of paperwork

By
Published 1:43 PM

By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press

Most taxpayers will be able to digitally submit a slew of tax documents and other communications to the IRS next filing season and the agency plans to go completely paperless in 2025. The effort to reduce the exorbitant load of paperwork that has plagued the agency — dubbed the “paperless processing initiative” — was announced by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel on Wednesday. It comes from the assistance of an $80 billion infusion over 10 years under the Inflation Reduction Act passed into law last August.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content