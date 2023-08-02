Pair killed in shootout with Ohio state troopers following pursuits, kidnapping

VANDALIA, Ohio (AP) — A police pursuit in Ohio eventually led to the kidnapping of a tractor-trailer driver, spurring another pursuit and a lengthy standoff that culminated in a shootout between two suspects and Ohio state troopers, leaving both suspects dead. The initial pursuit began around 1 a.m. Wednesday in London, when a police officer stopped a van. A man and a woman in the van then drove off, eventually stopping at a truck stop where they stole a tractor-trailer cab and took the cab driver hostage. Another pursuit ensued and led to a lengthy standoff before the shootout occurred.

