Police officer in South Carolina killed by Amtrak train while rescuing someone who called 911
EASLEY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer in South Carolina has been struck and killed by an Amtrak train as he was saving a person who was having a mental health crisis. Easley Police Lt. Ashley Anderson says 22-year-old Officer Matthew Hare and his partner found the person on the tracks in downtown Easley around 6 a.m. Wednesday after a 911 call an hour earlier. It’s not clear exactly how Hare came to be struck by the train. But Anderson called him a hero and said he died saving the life of someone he did not know. Hare’s partner and the person on the tracks were not injured. No one aboard the Amtrak Crescent train was hurt.