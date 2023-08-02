Shock and sadness in Rio favela after Brazil’s early elimination from Women’s World Cup

A group of girls and young women gathered early Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro’s working-class Manguinhos neighborhood to watch the Brazilian team compete in the Women’s World Cup and pray for a win in the make-or-break match. Instead, the 0-0 draw against Jamaica knocked Brazil out of the tournament in the group stage for the first time since 1995. The 16 assembled viewers in Manguinhos were wracked with disappointment. They are among the roughly 60 participants in a project called Stars of Mandela that empowers Manguinhos’ girls and young women through soccer and gives more visibility to the women’s game.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.