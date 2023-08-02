Six months after East Palestine derailment, Congress deadlocked on new rules for train safety
By STEPHEN GROVES and JOSH FUNK
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress responded to the fiery train derailment in eastern Ohio earlier this year with bipartisan alarm at railroad crashes causing potential disasters. Yet six months after life was upended in East Palestine, lawmakers are deadlocked on new safety regulations. A bipartisan group of lawmakers is pushing for new safety regulations on railroads. But they have met hesitance from top GOP leaders in Congress, as well as the railroad industry. Longtime East Palestine resident Jami Wallace says lawmakers would be “fools” if they don’t seize the example of her hometown’s suffering to pass reforms.