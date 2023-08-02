Spain’s Catalonia region declares a drought emergency in 24 towns that will see water cuts

MADRID (AP) — Northeastern Spain’s Catalonia region has declared a drought emergency in 24 municipalities following a severe lack of rain in recent years. The head of the Catalonia Water Agency said Wednesday that restrictions set to take effect next week as part of the emergency will principally affect agricultural and industrial water usage. Irrigation water for agriculture will be reduced by 80% and supplies for industrial use by 25%. Filling swimming pools and watering gardens and parks will be prohibited. The emergency restrictions also ban the filling of public fountains and using fresh water to wash cars. Catalonia has been one of the regions hardest hit by a drought affecting much of Spain.

