Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to appear in Houston court hearing for his securities fraud trial

HOUSTON (AP) — Embattled Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is set to appear in a Houston courtroom to discuss his nearly decade-long delayed trial on securities fraud charges. Thursday’s court hearing comes as Paxton awaits the start of a separate impeachment trial. It’s unclear if any decision will be made during the court hearing on when Paxton might finally go to trial on felony charges of defrauding investors in a tech startup. He was indicted in 2015. One of Paxton’s lawyers declined to comment on what might be discussed at what’s expected to be a relatively short hearing but says Paxton will be appearing.

