Texas man ticketed for feeding the homeless outside Houston library is found not guilty

HOUSTON (AP) — A man has been found not guilty of breaking a law against feeding homeless people outside a public library in Houston, Texas. The acquittal of Phillip Picone concluded the first trial to be held after dozens of tickets were issued against volunteers for the group Food Not Bombs. Friday’s verdict is a flashpoint in the debate other American cities are having over whether feeding the homeless is an act of charity or a crime. Despite the verdict, the city of Houston said it will continue to pursue violations of its ordinance against feeding the homeless outside the library.

